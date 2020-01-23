Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.19. 4,950,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,876. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.