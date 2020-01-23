Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $6.97 on Thursday, reaching $186.97. The company had a trading volume of 137,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $185.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average is $171.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

