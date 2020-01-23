UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,085.71 ($14.28).

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,294.68 ($17.03) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,241.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.34. UNITE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 851 ($11.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

