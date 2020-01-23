UNITE Group’s (UTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,121.43 ($14.75).

Shares of LON:UTG traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,288 ($16.94). 656,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,241.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,125.31. UNITE Group has a one year low of GBX 851 ($11.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

