United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. United Continental posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.88. 5,918,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,948. United Continental has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,330 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,667,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,885,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,791.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 233,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

