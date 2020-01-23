United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

