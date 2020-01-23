United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $7,730,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.93. 2,493,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

