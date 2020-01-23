United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 57.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 130.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 168,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 357.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,515. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.