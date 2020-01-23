United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

