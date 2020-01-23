United States Steel (X) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several research analysts have commented on X shares. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.