United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 84.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,324,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $1,655,572.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,818,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

