United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Reduced by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 284,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,818,894 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

