Unitil (UTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UTL stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. Unitil has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

