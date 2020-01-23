Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on USAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

