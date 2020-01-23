Unobtanium (UNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.22 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $65.59 or 0.00776853 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and $21.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,435.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.50 or 0.03868564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000417 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,597 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.