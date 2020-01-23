US Capital Advisors Comments on Tallgrass Energy LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of TGE opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

