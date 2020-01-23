USA Truck (USAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). USA Truck had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Truck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

