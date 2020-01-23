USD Coin Tops One Day Volume of $319.85 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. USD Coin has a total market cap of $450.87 million and $319.85 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011906 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Crex24, Kucoin and CoinEx. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 457,146,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,196,856 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, SouthXchange, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, LATOKEN, OKEx, Korbit, CoinEx and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

