USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $46.21 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

