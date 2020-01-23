USDQ Tops One Day Volume of $10,463.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $10,463.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038379 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00328062 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012497 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,249 tokens.

USDQ's official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

