V-ID Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $220,803.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.22 or 0.05483603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011741 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,701,409 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

