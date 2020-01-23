V Systems (VSYS) Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. V Systems has a market capitalization of $59.24 million and $2.49 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,820,924,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,906,066,222 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

