Vale (NYSE:VALE) Earns Media Impact Rating of -4.79

News articles about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a daily sentiment score of -4.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,406. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

