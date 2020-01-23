Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Increases Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

VLO stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

