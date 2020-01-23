Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

