Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Stephens began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

