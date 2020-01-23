VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

