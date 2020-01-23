Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 427,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 209,417 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 198,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 122,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,177,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 8,803,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

