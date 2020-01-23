Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 341,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

