Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 122,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 8,803,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

