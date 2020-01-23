Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $8,256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $46,522,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,386,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,877. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

