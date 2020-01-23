Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,191 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

