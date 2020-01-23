Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.54. 948,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

