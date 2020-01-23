Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.83. 11,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

