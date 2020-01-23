Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,033. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

