Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $184.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

