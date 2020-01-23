Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after buying an additional 230,369 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,181,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,382,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.28. 1,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,786. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $166.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

