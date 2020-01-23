Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,181,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,014,000 after buying an additional 230,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,416,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $165.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $166.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4493 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

