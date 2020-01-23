Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Lifted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $121.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

