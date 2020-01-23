Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $115.23 and a 52 week high of $136.80.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.