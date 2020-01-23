Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.45. 14,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

