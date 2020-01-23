Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.