Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $137.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.