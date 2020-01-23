Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $64,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after buying an additional 814,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,208,000 after buying an additional 206,740 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after buying an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $85.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

