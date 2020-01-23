Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $168.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $169.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

