Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.8% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after buying an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,165,000 after buying an additional 301,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after buying an additional 374,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.46 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

