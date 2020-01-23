Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.69% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $30,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 121,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.19 and a 52-week high of $149.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

