Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,221. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

