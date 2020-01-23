Vanta Network (VANTA) Price Reaches $0.0004

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Vanta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. Vanta Network has a market cap of $807,991.00 and approximately $1,971.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Token Profile

Vanta Network was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.