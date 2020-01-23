Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

VREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,063.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 178,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

